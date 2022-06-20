ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

ISSDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $8.03 on Monday. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

