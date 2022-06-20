Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 63.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

