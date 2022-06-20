Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 650 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 598.80 ($7.27).

LON:GLEN traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 475.20 ($5.77). 23,761,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,209,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.94. The stock has a market cap of £62.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

