JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN comprises about 12.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $22,937,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,155,024 shares of company stock worth $24,290,199 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

