JMP Securities Trims Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Target Price to $13.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

