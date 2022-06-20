JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,930

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,930 ($23.43) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. WH Smith has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $22.84.
About WH Smith
