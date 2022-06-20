Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 8,054 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.55. 144,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

