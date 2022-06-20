Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

