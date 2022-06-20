Karp Capital Management Corp Has $12.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 99,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.64. The stock had a trading volume of 409,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

