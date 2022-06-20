Karp Capital Management Corp Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,005 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 354,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.91. 16,758,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

