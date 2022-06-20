Karp Capital Management Corp Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $156,072,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.83. 13,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

