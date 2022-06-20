Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.88. 376,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.