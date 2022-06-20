Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 24,373 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,720,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. 44,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

