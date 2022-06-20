Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 355 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $367.66. 1,849,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

