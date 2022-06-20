Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 61,733 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,228. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

