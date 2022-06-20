Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. 21,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

