Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €645.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($671.88) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €640.00 ($666.67) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($937.50) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €728.93 ($759.30).

KER opened at €481.85 ($501.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €497.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €592.49. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a one year high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

