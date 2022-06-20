Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.23) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

