Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $702.49 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Klaytn has a market cap of $702.49 million and $33.36 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00959846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00086254 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,063,250 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

