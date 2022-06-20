Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.