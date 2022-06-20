Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
