Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 38,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 15,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

