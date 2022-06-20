Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

CNI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

