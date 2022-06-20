Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 2.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after buying an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 439,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

