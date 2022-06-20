Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 2,150 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.08% of Constellium worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,144,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 98,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,679. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

