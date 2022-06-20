Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 503 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 3.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

AFL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.05. 178,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,349. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

