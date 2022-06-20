Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. 2,939,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,018,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

