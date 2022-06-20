Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,421 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 109,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

