LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.25.

LCII opened at $104.53 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,515 shares of company stock worth $2,406,138. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

