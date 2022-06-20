Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,572. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

