Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $7,445,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. 137,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
