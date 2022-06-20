Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

