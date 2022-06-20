Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.38. 104,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.77. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.