Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Takes $559,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.84. 36,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.