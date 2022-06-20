Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $582.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,419. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

