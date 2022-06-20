Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,195 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.07. 91,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.