Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 201,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. 2,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.