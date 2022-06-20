Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 785 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $374.71. 19,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day moving average is $450.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

