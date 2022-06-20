Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.30. 375,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.80. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.