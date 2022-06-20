Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

COP traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.74. 1,181,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

