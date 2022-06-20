Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 795 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $227.70. 57,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,118. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.46.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

