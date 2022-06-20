Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,535 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,295,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,966. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

