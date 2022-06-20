Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 110 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $20.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,097.80. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,389. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,096.81 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,266.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,401.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

