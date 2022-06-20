Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,533 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

