Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 23,347 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

JAGG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,547. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

