Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LEN opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

