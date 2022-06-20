Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $154.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.62.

LEN stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

