Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $71,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

