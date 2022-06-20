Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

