Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $693.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00761189 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,620.55 or 0.99732425 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,895,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

