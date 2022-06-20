Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $489.92 million and approximately $67.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring's total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

